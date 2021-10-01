Friday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, 7.9% of tests returned a positive result

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:

Number of N.C. cases: Friday's data shows 4,963 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 56,414 tests completed on Thursday. Of the tests returned Wednesday, 7.9% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Friday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 63,969 cases (11,908 cases per 100,000 residents) and 833 deaths.

• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 3,704 active cases of COVID-19 and 62,954 cumulative cases as of Thursday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 830 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 148 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 58,419 county residents have recovered from the illness.