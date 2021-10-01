Friday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, 7.9% of tests returned a positive result

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Friday's data shows 4,963 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 56,414 tests completed on Thursday. Of the tests returned Wednesday, 7.9% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Friday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 63,969 cases (11,908 cases per 100,000 residents) and 833 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 3,704 active cases of COVID-19 and 62,954 cumulative cases as of Thursday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 830 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 148 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 58,419 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Friday's state data shows Alamance County with 24,979 total cases (14,736 cases per 100,000 residents) and 310 deaths; Davidson County with 24,589 cases (14,670 cases per 100,000 residents) and 268 deaths; Forsyth County with 49,112 total cases (12,847 cases per 100,000 residents) and 513 deaths; Randolph County with 20,452 total cases (14,236 cases per 100,000 residents) and 284 deaths; and Rockingham County had 11,138 total cases (12,238 cases per 100,000 residents) and 192 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 144 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Friday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 92% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 16,605 deaths from COVID-19 as of Thursday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 2,882 people hospitalized on Thursday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That's 61 fewer than on Wednesday.
Vaccinations: As of Friday, 310,852 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 291,024 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, about 11.18 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 43.28 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon. New cases increased by 111,086 from the day before. The CDC also reported 2,008 new deaths nationally on Thursday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 694,701.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.