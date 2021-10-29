Friday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, death toll surpasses 18,000

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Friday's data shows 2,366 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 42,194 tests completed on Thursday. Of the tests returned Wednesday, 4.4% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Friday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 67,913 cases (12,643 cases per 100,000 residents) and 871 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,500 active cases of COVID-19 and 67,010 cumulative cases as of Thursday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 862 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 55 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 64,647 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Friday's state data shows Alamance County with 26,393 total cases (15,570 cases per 100,000 residents) and 342 deaths; Davidson County with 25,786 cases (15,385 cases per 100,000 residents) and 308 deaths; Forsyth County with 51,785 total cases (13,546 cases per 100,000 residents) and 563 deaths; Randolph County with 21,865 total cases (15,219 cases per 100,000 residents) and 313 deaths; and Rockingham County had 12,184 total cases (13,388 cases per 100,000 residents) and 193 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 75 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Friday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 78% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 18,050 deaths from COVID-19 as of Friday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 1,335 people hospitalized on Thursday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 95% of the state's hospitals. That's 29 fewer than on Wednesday.
Vaccinations: As of Friday, 317,074 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 299,352 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, about 11.56 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 45.65 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon. New cases increased by 80,248 from the day before. The CDC also reported 1,619 new deaths nationally on Thursday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 740,348.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.