Friday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, less than 700 people hospitalized, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States with an update from Guilford County and the CDC:
Number of N.C. cases: Friday's data shows 738 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 1,001,154. There were a total of 23,915 tests completed Thursday. Of the tests returned Wednesday, 3.1% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Friday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 48,157 cases (896 cases per 10,000 residents) and 711 deaths. That's an increase of 25 cases since Thursday's report and no new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 645 active cases of COVID-19 and 46,923 cumulative cases as of Friday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 710 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 28 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,287 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 45,567 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Friday's state data shows Alamance County with 18,725 total cases (1,105 cases per 10,000 residents) and 287 deaths; Davidson County with 16,849 cases (1,005 cases per 10,000 residents) and 193 deaths; Forsyth County with 36,483 total cases (954 cases per 10,000 residents) and 382 deaths; Randolph County with 15,168 total cases (1,056 cases per 10,000 residents) and 230 deaths; and Rockingham County had 7,758 total cases (852 cases per 10,000 residents) and 120 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 33 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Friday, four more than the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 75% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 13,078 deaths from COVID-19 as of Friday, an increase of 23 from Thursday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 694 people hospitalized on Thursday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That's 13 fewer than on Wednesday.
Vaccinations: As of Thursday, the most recent data available, 246,490 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 222,886 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 8.24 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 33 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon. New cases increased by 22,138 from the day before. The CDC also reported 615 new deaths nationally Friday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 590,212.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
