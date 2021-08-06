Friday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, more than 1,700 people hospitalized

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States with an update from Guilford County:
Number of N.C. cases: Friday's data shows 4,506 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 1,071,137. There were a total of 40,991 tests completed Thursday. Of the tests returned Wednesday, 10.6% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Friday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 50,609 cases (942.1 cases per 10,000 residents) and 738 deaths. That's an increase of 137 cases since Thursday's report and no new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,389 active cases of COVID-19 and 49,761 cumulative cases as of Friday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 731 deaths related to COVID-19. The health department said 47,640 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Friday's state data shows Alamance County with 19,697 total cases (1,162 cases per 10,000 residents) and 288 deaths; Davidson County with 17,787 cases (1,061.2 cases per 10,000 residents) and 206 deaths; Forsyth County with 38,562 total cases (1,008.7 cases per 10,000 residents) and 433 deaths; Randolph County with 15,963 total cases (1,111.1 cases per 10,000 residents) and 237 deaths; and Rockingham County had 8,454 total cases (928.9 cases per 10,000 residents) and 178 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 63 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Friday, seven more than the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 64% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 13,736 deaths from COVID-19 as of Friday, 12 more than Thursday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 1,715 people hospitalized on Thursday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 96% of the state's hospitals. That's 64 more than on Wednesday.
Vaccinations: As of Friday, the most recent data available, 286,309 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 267,216 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 9.92 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 35.39 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon. New cases increased by 92,282 from the day before. The CDC also reported 500 new deaths nationally Thursday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 612,958. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
