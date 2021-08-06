Friday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, more than 1,700 people hospitalized

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the region: Friday's state data shows Alamance County with 19,697 total cases (1,162 cases per 10,000 residents) and 288 deaths; Davidson County with 17,787 cases (1,061.2 cases per 10,000 residents) and 206 deaths; Forsyth County with 38,562 total cases (1,008.7 cases per 10,000 residents) and 433 deaths; Randolph County with 15,963 total cases (1,111.1 cases per 10,000 residents) and 237 deaths; and Rockingham County had 8,454 total cases (928.9 cases per 10,000 residents) and 178 deaths.

Cone Health: There were 63 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Friday, seven more than the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 64% of its intensive care unit capacity.

N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 13,736 deaths from COVID-19 as of Friday, 12 more than Thursday's report.

N.C. hospitalizations: There were 1,715 people hospitalized on Thursday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 96% of the state's hospitals. That's 64 more than on Wednesday.