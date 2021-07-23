Friday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, more than 800 people hospitalized

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States with an update from the CDC:
Number of N.C. cases: Friday's data shows 1,998 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 1,031,929. There were a total of 21,159 tests completed Thursday. Of the tests returned Wednesday, 6.7% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Friday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 49,260 cases (917 cases per 10,000 residents) and 726 deaths. That's an increase of 58 cases since Thursday's report and no new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 483 active cases of COVID-19 and 48,296 cumulative cases as of Thursday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 735 deaths related to COVID-19. 1,295 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 47,077 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Friday's state data shows Alamance County with 19,252 total cases (1,136 cases per 10,000 residents) and 288 deaths; Davidson County with 17,177 cases (1,025 cases per 10,000 residents) and 201 deaths; Forsyth County with 37,415 total cases (979 cases per 10,000 residents) and 429 deaths; Randolph County with 15,514 total cases (1,080 cases per 10,000 residents) and 234 deaths; and Rockingham County had 8,220 total cases (903 cases per 10,000 residents) and 168 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 19 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Friday, four fewer than the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 75% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 13,562 deaths from COVID-19 as of Friday, 12 more than Thursday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 817 people hospitalized on Thursday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 96% of the state's hospitals. That's 66 more than on Wednesday.
Vaccinations: As of Friday, the most recent data available, 269,474 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 255,340 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 9.66 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 34.31 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon. New cases increased by 64,321 from the day before. The CDC also reported 429 new deaths nationally Friday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 608,113.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
