Friday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, more than 800 people hospitalized

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States with an update from the CDC:

Number of N.C. cases: Friday's data shows 1,998 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 1,031,929. There were a total of 21,159 tests completed Thursday. Of the tests returned Wednesday, 6.7% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Friday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 49,260 cases (917 cases per 10,000 residents) and 726 deaths. That's an increase of 58 cases since Thursday's report and no new deaths.