Friday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, nearly 1,500 people hospitalized

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Friday's data shows 3,606 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 49,330 tests completed on Thursday. Of the tests returned Wednesday, 7.4% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Friday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 72,045 cases (13,412 cases per 100,000 residents) and 929 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,682 active cases of COVID-19 and 71,037 cumulative cases as of Thursday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 923 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 69 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 68,431 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Friday's state data shows Alamance County with 28,003 total cases (16,520 cases per 100,000 residents) and 371 deaths; Davidson County with 27,577 cases (16,453 cases per 100,000 residents) and 326 deaths; Forsyth County with 55,383 total cases (14,487 cases per 100,000 residents) and 592 deaths; Randolph County with 23,212 total cases (16,157 cases per 100,000 residents) and 332 deaths; and Rockingham County had 13,412 total cases (14,737 cases per 100,000 residents) and 217 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 77 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Thursday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 89% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 18,976 deaths from COVID-19 as of Friday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 1,493 people hospitalized on Thursday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 93% of the state's hospitals. That's 20 more than on Wednesday.
Vaccinations: As of Friday, 330,144 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 309,832 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, about 58% of the total population is fully vaccinated.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 49.45 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon. New cases increased by 125,961 from the day before. The CDC also reported 1,335 new deaths nationally on Thursday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 790,766.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
