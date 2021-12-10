Friday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, nearly 1,500 people hospitalized

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:

Number of N.C. cases: Friday's data shows 3,606 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 49,330 tests completed on Thursday. Of the tests returned Wednesday, 7.4% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Friday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 72,045 cases (13,412 cases per 100,000 residents) and 929 deaths.