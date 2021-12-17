Friday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, nearly 4,000 new cases documented

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Friday's data shows 3,980 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 47,304 tests completed on Thursday. Of the tests returned Wednesday, 7.8% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Friday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 73,138 cases (13,615 cases per 100,000 residents) and 932 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 2,033 active cases of COVID-19 and 72,115 cumulative cases as of Thursday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 927 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 73 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 69,154 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Friday's state data shows Alamance County with 28,578 total cases (16,859 cases per 100,000 residents) and 375 deaths; Davidson County with 28,053 cases (16,737 cases per 100,000 residents) and 329 deaths; Forsyth County with 56,244 total cases (14,712 cases per 100,000 residents) and 598 deaths; Randolph County with 23,596 total cases (16,424 cases per 100,000 residents) and 335 deaths; and Rockingham County had 13,697 total cases (15,050 cases per 100,000 residents) and 220 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 86 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Friday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 90% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 19,121 deaths from COVID-19 as of Friday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 1,584 people hospitalized on Thursday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 96% of the state's hospitals. That's 20 more than on Wednesday.
Vaccinations: As of Thursday, 331,536 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 312,086 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, about 58% of the total population is fully vaccinated.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 50.32 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday. New cases increased by 143,760 from the day before. The CDC also reported 1,607 new deaths nationally on Thursday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 799,847.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
