Friday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, number of positive tests hits 31.6%

The latest COVID-19 case numbers in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:

Number of N.C. cases: Friday's data shows 35,759 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 108,831 tests completed on Thursday. Of the tests returned Wednesday, 31.6% were positive.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Friday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 90,012 cases and 964 deaths.

• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 12,801 active cases of COVID-19 on Friday, with 1,274 additional cases reported since Thursday. The county health department has verified 957 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 262 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The county has had 89,676 cumulative cases and 75,917 county residents have recovered from the illness.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}