Friday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, number of positive tests hits 31.6%
Officials from Cone Health, Novant Health and Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist say the surge in COVID-19 patients is threatening local health systems.

The latest COVID-19 case numbers in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:

Number of N.C. cases: Friday's data shows 35,759 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 108,831 tests completed on Thursday. Of the tests returned Wednesday, 31.6% were positive. 

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Friday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 90,012 cases and 964 deaths. 

• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 12,801 active cases of COVID-19 on Friday, with 1,274 additional cases reported since Thursday. The county health department has verified 957 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 262 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The county has had 89,676 cumulative cases and 75,917 county residents have recovered from the illness.

In the region: Friday's state data shows Alamance County with 36,733 total cases (21,670 cases per 100,000 residents) and 377 deaths; Davidson County with 33,827 cases (20,182 cases per 100,000 residents) and 353 deaths; Forsyth County with 72,622 total cases (18,735 cases per 100,000 residents) and 642 deaths; Randolph County with 27,502 total cases (19,143 cases per 100,000 residents) and 348 deaths; and Rockingham County had 16,724 total cases (18,376 cases per 100,000 residents) and 228 deaths.

Cone Health: There were 253 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus as of early Friday, according to Cone Health's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital is at 88% of its intensive care unit capacity.

N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 19,903 deaths from the respiratory disease as of Friday.

N.C. hospitalizations: There were 4,381 patients hospitalized on Thursday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That's 106 more than on Wednesday.

Vaccinations: As of Friday, 338,274 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 317,408 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, about 59% of the total population is fully vaccinated. 

Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 64.28 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Friday. There were 875,915 new cases reported Friday. The CDC also reported 1,962 new deaths nationally on Friday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 844,841. 

For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.

Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.

 

