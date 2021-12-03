 Skip to main content
Friday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, over 1,200 people hospitalized
Friday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, over 1,200 people hospitalized

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:

Number of N.C. cases: Friday's data shows 3,720 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 48,155 tests completed on Thursday. Of the tests returned Wednesday, 7.1% were positive, according to the latest data available. 

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Friday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 71,076 cases (13,231 cases per 100,000 residents) and 925 deaths. 

• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,237 active cases of COVID-19 and 70,080 cumulative cases as of Thursday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 923 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 49 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 67,919 county residents have recovered from the illness.

In the region: Friday's state data shows Alamance County with 27,614 total cases (16,291 cases per 100,000 residents) and 354 deaths; Davidson County with 27,058 cases (16,144 cases per 100,000 residents) and 319 deaths; Forsyth County with 54,502 total cases (14,257 cases per 100,000 residents) and 585 deaths; Randolph County with 22,864 total cases (15,915 cases per 100,000 residents) and 330 deaths; and Rockingham County had 13,146 total cases (14,445 cases per 100,000 residents) and 217 deaths.

Cone Health: There were 55 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Friday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 87% of its intensive care unit capacity.

N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 18,825 deaths from COVID-19 as of Friday.

N.C. hospitalizations: There were 1,202 people hospitalized on Thursday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 93% of the state's hospitals. That's 12 fewer than on Wednesday.

Vaccinations: As of Friday, 328,536 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 306,371 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, about 57% of the total population is fully vaccinated. 

Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 48.62 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon. New cases increased by 129,818  from the day before. The CDC also reported 1,546 new deaths nationally on Thursday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 781,963

For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.

Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.

Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.

