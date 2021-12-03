Friday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, over 1,200 people hospitalized

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:

Number of N.C. cases: Friday's data shows 3,720 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 48,155 tests completed on Thursday. Of the tests returned Wednesday, 7.1% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Friday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 71,076 cases (13,231 cases per 100,000 residents) and 925 deaths.

• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,237 active cases of COVID-19 and 70,080 cumulative cases as of Thursday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 923 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 49 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 67,919 county residents have recovered from the illness.