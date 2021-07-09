Friday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, over 500 new cases reported

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Friday's data shows 543 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 1,017,435. There were a total of 17,526 tests completed Thursday. Of the tests returned Wednesday, 3.1% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Friday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 48,800 cases (908 cases per 10,000 residents) and 726 deaths. That's a decrease of 11 cases since Thursday's report and an increase of two new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 294 active cases of COVID-19 and 47,814 cumulative cases as of Thursday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 711 deaths related to COVID-19. 1,292 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 46,808 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Friday's state data shows Alamance County with 19,078 total cases (1,125 cases per 10,000 residents) and 288 deaths; Davidson County with 17,048 cases (1,017 cases per 10,000 residents) and 200 deaths; Forsyth County with 37,083 total cases (970 cases per 10,000 residents) and 422 deaths; Randolph County with 15,389 total cases (1,071 cases per 10,000 residents) and 231 deaths; and Rockingham County had 8,117 total cases (892 cases per 10,000 residents) and 162 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 12 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Friday, the same number as n the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 74% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 13,483 deaths from COVID-19 as of Friday, eight more than Thursday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 418 people hospitalized on Thursday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That's two more than on Wednesday.
Vaccinations: As of Friday, the most recent data available, 263,149 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 248,654 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 9.01 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 33.6 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon. New cases increased by 20,071 from the day before. The CDC also reported 244 new deaths nationally Thursday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 603,958. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
