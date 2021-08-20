Friday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, over 6,600 new cases documented

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States with an update from Guilford County and the CDC

Number of N.C. cases: Friday's data shows 6,631 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 1,144,894. There were a total of 50,233 tests completed on Thursday. Of the tests returned Wednesday, 11.9% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Thursday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 53,377 cases (993.7 cases per 10,000 residents) and 749 deaths.