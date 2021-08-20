Friday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, over 6,600 new cases documented

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States with an update from Guilford County and the CDC
Number of N.C. cases: Friday's data shows 6,631 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 1,144,894. There were a total of 50,233 tests completed on Thursday. Of the tests returned Wednesday, 11.9% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Thursday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 53,377 cases (993.7 cases per 10,000 residents) and 749 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 2,802 active cases of COVID-19 and 52,563 cumulative cases as of Friday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 736 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 142 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 49,024 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Friday's state data shows Alamance County with 20,735 total cases (1,223.2 cases per 10,000 residents) and 290 deaths; Davidson County with 18,982 cases (1,132.5 cases per 10,000 residents) and 210 deaths; Forsyth County with 40,807 total cases (1,067.4 cases per 10,000 residents) and 439 deaths; Randolph County with 16,711 total cases (1,163.2 cases per 10,000 residents) and 244 deaths; and Rockingham County had 8,923 total cases (980.4 cases per 10,000 residents) and 187 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 110 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Friday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 68% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 14,059 deaths from COVID-19 as of Friday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 3,147 people hospitalized on Thursday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 95% of the state's hospitals. That's 64 more than on Wednesday.
Vaccinations: As of Friday, the most recent data available, 294,435 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 272,743 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 10.19 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 37.39 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon. New cases increased by 135,494 from the day before. The CDC also reported 962 new deaths nationally on Friday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 624,213.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.