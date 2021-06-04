Friday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, percentage of positive tests drops to 2.5%

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States with an update from Guilford County and the CDC:

Number of N.C. cases: Friday's data shows 680 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 1,004,669. There were a total of 25,513 tests completed Thursday. Of the tests returned Wednesday, 2.5% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Friday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 48,360 cases (900 cases per 10,000 residents) and 714 deaths. That's an increase of 41 cases since Thursday's report and no new deaths.