Friday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, percentage of positive tests drops to 2.5%

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States with an update from Guilford County and the CDC:
Number of N.C. cases: Friday's data shows 680 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 1,004,669. There were a total of 25,513 tests completed Thursday. Of the tests returned Wednesday, 2.5% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Friday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 48,360 cases (900 cases per 10,000 residents) and 714 deaths. That's an increase of 41 cases since Thursday's report and no new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 543 active cases of COVID-19 and 47,132 cumulative cases as of Friday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 711 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 21 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,289 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 45,877 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Friday's state data shows Alamance County with 18,858 total cases (1,113 cases per 10,000 residents) and 288 deaths; Davidson County with 16,914 cases (1,009 cases per 10,000 residents) and 193 deaths; Forsyth County with 36,635 total cases (958 cases per 10,000 residents) and 395 deaths; Randolph County with 15,216 total cases (1,059 cases per 10,000 residents) and 231 deaths; and Rockingham County had 7,786 total cases (856 cases per 10,000 residents) and 124 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 23 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Friday, two fewer than the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 75% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 13,151 deaths from COVID-19 as of Friday, an increase of 21 from Thursday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 613 people hospitalized on Thursday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 94% of the state's hospitals. That's the same number as on Wednesday.
Vaccinations: As of Thursday, the most recent data available, 249,440 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 226,145 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 8.36 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 33.14 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon. New cases increased by 16,201 from the day before. The CDC also reported 538 new deaths nationally Thursday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 593,377.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
