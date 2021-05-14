Friday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, percentage of positive tests drops to 3.8%

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States with an update from Guilford County and the CDC:
Number of N.C. cases: Friday's data shows 1,501 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 989,338. There were a total of 29,748 tests completed Thursday. Of the tests returned Wednesday, 3.8% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Friday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 47,588 cases (886 cases per 10,000 residents) and 700 deaths. That's an increase of 230 cases since Thursday's report and one less death. Health officials warn that data is preliminary and may change.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,144 active cases of COVID-19 and 46,277 cumulative cases as of Friday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 710 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 35 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,285 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 44,422 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Friday's state data shows Alamance County with 18,304 total cases (1,080 cases per 10,000 residents) and 277 deaths; Davidson County with 16,605 cases (991 cases per 10,000 residents) and 187 deaths; Forsyth County with 35,861 total cases (938 cases per 10,000 residents) and 378 deaths; Randolph County with 15,049 total cases (1,047 cases per 10,000 residents) and 227 deaths; and Rockingham County had 7,668 total cases (843 cases per 10,000 residents) and 110 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 42 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Friday, one fewer than the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 75% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 12,862 deaths from COVID-19 as of Friday, an increase of nine from Thursday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 926 people hospitalized on Thursday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That's one more than on Wednesday.
Vaccinations: As of Thursday, the most recent data available, 186,831 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 171,781 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 7.77 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 32.68 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon. New cases increased by 37,231 from the day before. The CDC also reported 733 new deaths nationally Friday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 581,573.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
