Friday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, percentage of positive tests drops to 3.8%

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States with an update from Guilford County and the CDC:

Number of N.C. cases: Friday's data shows 1,501 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 989,338. There were a total of 29,748 tests completed Thursday. Of the tests returned Wednesday, 3.8% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Friday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 47,588 cases (886 cases per 10,000 residents) and 700 deaths. That's an increase of 230 cases since Thursday's report and one less death. Health officials warn that data is preliminary and may change.