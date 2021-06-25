Friday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, positive tests drop below 2%

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States with an update from Guilford County and the CDC:
Number of N.C. cases: Friday's data shows 388 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 1,012,343. There were a total of 17,190 tests completed Thursday. Of the tests returned Wednesday, 1.9% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Friday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 48,626 cases (905 cases per 10,000 residents) and 722 deaths. That's an increase of 26 cases since Thursday's report and no new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 293 active cases of COVID-19 and 47,562 cumulative cases as of Friday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 711 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 15 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,292 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 46,557 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Friday's state data shows Alamance County with 19,010 total cases (1,121 cases per 10,000 residents) and 289 deaths; Davidson County with 17,014 cases (1,015 cases per 10,000 residents) and 198 deaths; Forsyth County with 36,992 total cases (968 cases per 10,000 residents) and 420 deaths; Randolph County with 15,332 total cases (1,067 cases per 10,000 residents) and 231 deaths; and Rockingham County had 8,091 total cases (889 cases per 10,000 residents) and 151 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 18 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Friday, three fewer than the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 68% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 13,412 deaths from COVID-19 as of Friday, an increase of four from Thursday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 427 people hospitalized on Thursday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That's two fewer than on Wednesday.
Vaccinations: As of Friday, the most recent data available, 258,052 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 242,949 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 8.81 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 33.4 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon. New cases increased by 14,168 from the day before. The CDC also reported 409 new deaths nationally Friday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 600,859.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.