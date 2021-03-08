Friends seek to endow theater award named for Dan Seaman

To donate, go to www.nctc.org/donate/ensemble. Contributions to the NCTC are tax-deductible.

As of Monday, the group had raised $10,741, Martin said.

Seaman's contributions to the area's theater community went beyond Weaver.

After retiring from Weaver, he completed his master's degree and then worked as an adjunct professor at Greensboro College and instructor at UNCG — while still directing more community theater productions.

He directed plays at Community Theatre of Greensboro, High Point Community Theatre and Kernersville Little Theatre.

Thursday would have been Seaman's 70th birthday. Several Zoom gatherings will mark the occasion.

Martin will share photos and film footage with the CTG group from plays where Seaman appeared onstage or worked backstage.

Lumpkins will join the CTG group. "For many of us, this is a reunion," she said. "There are folks that we haven't seen in many years."

Contact Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane at 336-373-5204 and follow @dawndkaneNR on Twitter.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.