Friends seek to endow theater award named for Dan Seaman

GREENSBORO — During Daniel Seaman's tenure leading the drama program at Weaver Academy, student casts and crews won “Outstanding Achievement in Ensemble Theatre” at the North Carolina Theatre Conference 16 times.
So when Seaman retired in 2004 from teaching high school, the conference board renamed the award in his honor.
Seaman, known as "Sea," died Dec. 7 at age 69 from a heart attack.
To remember him, friends, family, professional colleagues and former students want to endow the Daniel A. Seaman Award for Outstanding Achievement in Ensemble Theatre.
"Help us celebrate this wonderful man and his remarkable legacy," said Debbie Lumpkins, executive director of the High Point Arts Council who acted with Seaman.
Organizers have received a $12,500 challenge grant to endow the honor in perpetuity. They must raise an equal amount to match the gift by June 30.
Endowing the award will give the winning troupe at the state high school play festival a monetary prize.
The prize money will help the troupe move to the next festival level, the Southeastern Theatre Conference, said Keith Martin, who leads the fundraising effort.
To donate, go to www.nctc.org/donate/ensemble. Contributions to the NCTC are tax-deductible.
As of Monday, the group had raised $10,741, Martin said.
Seaman's contributions to the area's theater community went beyond Weaver.
After retiring from Weaver, he completed his master's degree and then worked as an adjunct professor at Greensboro College and instructor at UNCG — while still directing more community theater productions.
He directed plays at Community Theatre of Greensboro, High Point Community Theatre and Kernersville Little Theatre.
Thursday would have been Seaman's 70th birthday. Several Zoom gatherings will mark the occasion.
Martin will share photos and film footage with the CTG group from plays where Seaman appeared onstage or worked backstage.
Lumpkins will join the CTG group. "For many of us, this is a reunion," she said. "There are folks that we haven't seen in many years."
Contact Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane at 336-373-5204 and follow @dawndkaneNR on Twitter.