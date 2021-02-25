From church to smokehouse to chapel: the story of Friedens 'Little Chapel' in Gibsonville

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“This congregation was a bunch of farmers, a bunch of doers,” said Pastor Bill Zima, who has been the pastor at Friedens since 2009. “They got together and they started making bricks and they started lumber ... and by Easter they had a functional worship building.”

The 'Little Chapel'

Meanwhile, the logs from the original church, the one built nearly 200 years earlier, were still part of the smokehouse the Wagoner family had used for decades.

The Wagoners had been members of Friedens for years, and in the mid-1900’s, when they tore down the smokehouse, they donated the logs back to the church.

And there they sat, until 1961 when church member Roland Summers had an idea. What if they used the logs from the 1745 church to build a chapel that looked just like it?

Summers recruited the young adult Sunday school class to help. The class used stories about the original church that had been passed down for generations to design and build the chapel.

“I don’t know if it’s exactly to scale, but it’s pretty close,” Zima said. The class added an altar and pews from the past. Four pews, to be exact, each no more than 2 feet wide.