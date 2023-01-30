From Hollywood to the Smithsonian, the lunch counter story

GREENSBORO — A character in "The Butler," a movie about Black men who serve the nation's president during the civil rights era, travels to Greensboro to join the lunch counter protest at F.W. Woolworth.
Whether in a Hollywood portrayal or a Smithsonian museum, the lunch counter and stools from that dime store in Greensboro continue to bring life to the history of civil rights and to Greensboro's role in the history that helped change the world.
And that's not just Greensboro bragging.
The International Civil Rights Center & Museum, in the old downtown Woolworth dime store, commemorates the refusal on Feb. 1, 1960 of four N.C. A&T freshmen to leave its whites-only lunch counter, a stand that spawned a national movement. Greensboro's sit-in wasn't the first, but national civil rights leaders say it gave a second wind to the movement. Within a year, similar peaceful protests took place in over 100 cities in the North and South, according to the Library of Congress.
Those four A&T freshmen were: Jibreel Khazan (formerly Ezell Blair Jr.), Joseph McNeil and the late David Richmond and late Franklin McCain.
Activities are planned around the 63rd anniversary, which is Wednesday, including a breakfast gathering and wreath-laying at the February One monument on the campus at N.C. A&T.
Former President Barack Obama — at the request of the News & Record at the museum's opening in 2010 — wrote of what happened at the counter and seats as part of a movement that would "forever change America." His election as the country's first black president would take place 48 years after the lunch counter protest.
The moment in history is even name-dropped in an animated series on Adult Swim titled "Alabama Jackson," when one of the characters in the time travel episodes lands at the counter and interacts with the four freshmen.
Oh, and Horace V. Evans, a well-known Greensboro native, sings the series theme song.
Other anniversary events include:
• 63rd anniversary breakfast and wreath laying, 7 a.m., Feb. 1, N.C. A&T Alumni Foundation Event Center and February One monument. followed by a social justice discussion at Harrison Auditorium.
•Speaker series during the month of February, including: politician, diplomat and civil rights leader the Rev. Andrew Young (Feb. 8); anthropologist, museum director and former Bennett College president Johnnetta Cole (Feb. 15); and professor and civil rights activist the Rev. James Lawson (Feb. 22). Sponsored by the International Civil Rights Center & Museum, in conjunction with UNC Greensboro, Bennett College, Guilford College, and Greensboro College. 336-274-9199 or sitinmovement.org.