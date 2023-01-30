From Hollywood to the Smithsonian, the lunch counter story

Black History Month kicks off

Greensboro City Transit kicks off Black History Month by spotlighting two African-American innovators with a discussion and mobile bus display featuring the contributions of Dr. Charles Drew, who developed the modern-day system for collecting, store and distributing blood products, and Gerald A. Lawson, the creator of the Fairchild Channel F, the first video game system to use interchangeable cartridges.

The discussion will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Union Square Campus Auditorium, 124 E. Gate City Blvd, with a live web interview with Drew's daughter, Sylvia Drew Ivie, and representatives from the UNCG Esports Program and the American Red Cross. The public can access the event by watching the live stream on the GTA YouTube and Facebook pages (@gtaheat).

GTA’s battery-electric bus #873 will also carry custom graphics along with a QR code linking viewers to the GTA Black History Spotlight page. For more information: 336-373-4368 or www.greensboro-nc.gov/gdot.