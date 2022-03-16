From life-sized foosball to info on cities and towns, here's your guide to Discover Guilford in 2022

GREENSBORO — The annual Discover Guilford guide has a little bit for everyone.
Find out more about the cities and towns in Guilford County. See where to take a short hike — or a long one. And don't forget Fido, who can enjoy roaming free at one of the dog parks. Want to catch a concert or a Broadway show? Looking for museums and art galleries? How about a trip to the Greensboro Science Center to check out the expanded animal area that now features cassowaries and okapi, among other new sights.
Discover Guilford can help newcomers and visitors looking for information about the area.