 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

From life-sized foosball to info on cities and towns, here's your guide to Discover Guilford in 2022

  • 0

The $15.5 million expansion features nine new animal exhibits and a state-of-the art veterinary hospital and conservation lab.

GREENSBORO — The annual Discover Guilford guide has a little bit for everyone.

Find out more about the cities and towns in Guilford County. See where to take a short hike — or a long one. And don't forget Fido, who can enjoy roaming free at one of the dog parks. Want to catch a concert or a Broadway show? Looking for museums and art galleries? How about a trip to the Greensboro Science Center to check out the expanded animal area that now features cassowaries and okapi, among other new sights.

2022_DiscGuilford_AX.indd

Discover Guilford can help newcomers and visitors looking for information about the area.

0 Comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

2.75 million chickens to be culled as bird flu spread through U.S. farms

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert