From stair climbs to memorial services, here's how the Triad plans to mark 20th anniversary of Sept. 11

Reynolds Brewery Otter Run 5K: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, 354 W. Meadow Road, Eden. $25 to register. Emblems of remembrance will be on the T-shirts given to run registrants. There will be a brief moment of silence before send off in memory of those who died on Sept. 11, 2001. www.eventbrite.com.

Commemoration ceremony at N.C. Folk Festival: A special presentation on the #DGSO Stage will take place from 5-5:30 p.m. Saturday, near the 9/11 sculpture at South Elm Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The ceremony, co-produced with the city of Greensboro and Downtown Greensboro Inc., will be followed by performances.

20th Anniversary 9/11 Dinner: 6-8:30 p.m. Saturday, High Point Country Club, 800 Country Club Drive. $50. Catered banquet hosted by The Heroes Center. Live music, special guest speakers, unveiling of a 9/11 memorial. 336-884-4376 or https://heroescenternc.org/events/.