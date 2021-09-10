From stair climbs to memorial services, here's how the Triad plans to mark 20th anniversary of Sept. 11

Here’s a selection of local events scheduled to observe the 20th anniversary of the 2001 terror attacks.
9/11 Memorial at Wesleyan Christian Academy: The temporary memorial on the school’s soccer field, which can be viewed from the road, includes 2,977 miniature U.S. flags around a 2-foot cross made from steel remnants from the World Trade Center. The cross is on loan from alumni parents, David and Donna Griffin of D.H. Griffin, the Greensboro company that took a major role in demolition and cleanup at the World Trade Center site. The soccer field lights will be on from 8 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The school is at 1917 N. Centennial St., High Point.
High Point Rockers baseball events: Stair climb, 6:30 a.m. Saturday. Heroes 5K, 11 a.m. Charity softball game, 3:30 p.m., between High Point police and fire departments. First Responders Night first pitch, 7:05 p.m. High Point Rockers host West Virginia Power. Benefit concert featuring Rockers pitcher Bryce Hensley and local duo Sugarfoot follows the game. Truist Point, 301 N. Elm St., High Point. www.highpointrockers.com.
9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at UNCG: Check-in at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, UNCG Soccer Stadium, 1408 Walker Ave., Greensboro (Behind the Coleman Building). Participants will walk or climb the 110 flights of stairs, the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Towers. The first climber will start at 8:46 a.m., the time the first plane struck the North Tower. Open to public; children 17 or younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Registration open until day of event. Register at https://police.uncg.edu/911memorial/. 336.334-3373.
9/11 5K: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, 201 S. Main St., Graham. Donations will be collected for the Children of Fallen Heroes organization. Starts at Graham Police Department. Also includes fun run, food trucks, community organization booths, kids’ zone, blood drive and music provided by the band South of Southern. www.CityofGraham.com.
9/11 Memorial Stair Climb: 9 a.m. Saturday, Bellemeade Parking Deck, 220 N. Greene St., Greensboro. Participants have the option of climbing the flights of stairs at the deck nine times, representing about 73 flights of stairs — the equivalent of the highest floor New York Fire Department firefighters reached on Sept. 11, 2001. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. Specially designed T-shirts will be available at the event for $10, along with other merchandise. Brett Combs, 336-574-4084.
9/11 Remembrance Service: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, First Responders Memorial in the Fourth of July Park, Kernersville. The memorial is adjacent to the park’s parking lot off of West Bodenhamer Street. Steel beam from the South Tower of the World Trade Center will be dedicated at 9:59 a.m., the time the South Tower collapsed on Sept. 11, 2001. 336-564-1928.
Jim Gallucci sculpture unveiling: 10 a.m. Saturday. A 10-foot sculpture in front of Station 1 at the Reidsville Fire Department on South Scales Street will be dedicated to Rockingham County first responders. It was created by Greensboro artist Jim Gallucci from World Trade Center steel that was mangled in the Sept. 11 attacks.
Moment of Remembrance: 8:46 a.m. Saturday. Burlington asks for first responders, houses of worship and residents to ring bells and sound sirens. Theater group Studio One will present a youth production of “110 Stories,” a 9/11 tribute by playwright Sarah Taft, at 9:30 a.m. at the Historic Depot, 200 S. Main St., Burlington. Free. Studio One will be accepting donations to Allied Churches of Alamance County. 336-513-5440.
Never Forget: 10 a.m. Saturday, Lawndale Baptist Church, 3505 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro. Time of reflection, honor and faith. Program is produced and directed by former U.S. Congressman Mark Walker. Register. www.eventbrite.com.
Petty Family Foundation Holds Appreciation Day for First Responders: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Petty Garage/Petty Museum in Randleman. Food, music, K-9 demonstrations. Sheriff Mark Lamb of Pinal County in Arizona is the special guest. Shannon@pettyfamilyfoundation.org.
9/11 Ride to Remember: 11 a.m. Saturday, 5440 Millstream Road, McLeansville to Garage Tavern, 5211 W. Market St., Greensboro. Registration begins, 9:30 a.m. $20 per rider; $10 for passenger. All proceeds go to Tunnels to Towers. 336-641-3694 or mbenbassat@guilfordcountync.gov.
Reynolds Brewery Otter Run 5K: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, 354 W. Meadow Road, Eden. $25 to register. Emblems of remembrance will be on the T-shirts given to run registrants. There will be a brief moment of silence before send off in memory of those who died on Sept. 11, 2001. www.eventbrite.com.
Commemoration ceremony at N.C. Folk Festival: A special presentation on the #DGSO Stage will take place from 5-5:30 p.m. Saturday, near the 9/11 sculpture at South Elm Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The ceremony, co-produced with the city of Greensboro and Downtown Greensboro Inc., will be followed by performances.
20th Anniversary 9/11 Dinner: 6-8:30 p.m. Saturday, High Point Country Club, 800 Country Club Drive. $50. Catered banquet hosted by The Heroes Center. Live music, special guest speakers, unveiling of a 9/11 memorial. 336-884-4376 or https://heroescenternc.org/events/.
High Point Historical Society: 10 a.m. Wednesday, High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave. "High Point’s Response to 9/11 — The Impact Then and Now." Hear from a panel of local community members, including High Point Police Chief Travis Stroud, High Point Fire Deputy Chief Brian Evans and Battalion Chief Perry Hall. Will include a video from David Griffin, whose wrecking company, D.H. Griffin, provided demolition consulting at the World Trade Center site. The company removed 1.6 million tons of debris and saved New York about $400 million in anticipated costs. Griffin will discuss his experience getting on to the grounds and beginning clean-up work, as well as share insight on his experience after 20 years. The museum will also unveil a new artifact, recently donated by D.H. Griffin. The artifact is a piece collected from the company’s recovery efforts at the site.