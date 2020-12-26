From the pandemic to racial justice protests, a look at some of Guilford County's top stories of 2020

While the coronavirus pandemic dominated much of 2020, Guilford County also passed the first school bonds in more than a decade, voted in a Democratic majority on the Guilford County Board of Commissioners and installed a new police chief. Guilford County, like other communities across the country, also responded to the death of George Floyd with renewed calls for racial justice. Here's a look at some of the top stories for 2020.
Pandemic
The coronavirus pandemic arrived in North Carolina in early March, and the first Guilford County case of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the highly contagious virus, followed two weeks later.
Schools canceled field trips and Gov. Roy Cooper encouraged residents to limit gatherings in an effort to stop the new illness from getting a foothold in the state. Several high-profile events were canceled or postponed locally, chief among them the ACC Tournament, which ended mid-tournament, the reenactment of the Battle of Guilford Courthouse and the spring High Point Market, which was pushed back to June before eventually being canceled.
State leaders agreed that K-12 public schools should close to in-person instruction for at least two weeks starting March 16. The next day, the UNC System announced that nearly all students had to move out of their dorms, and that more classes would be moved online.
Also on March 17, hours after officials announced Guilford County's first confirmed case of coronavirus, City Manager David Parrish said moves to close all of the city's recreation centers and libraries were just one part of an all-out effort to stop the spread of the virus.
"It's time to react," he said that afternoon at a news conference. "We don't think it's an overreaction at this point."
That same day, Cooper ordered all restaurants and bars in the state to close dine-in services.
As the case count grew, local governments considered whether to issue a state of emergency. Guilford County, in conjunction with the cities of Greensboro and High Point, instituted a stay-at-home order on March 27. Three days later, on March 30, a statewide stay-at-home order took effect and gatherings were limited to no more than 10 people.
The next day, on March 31, Guilford County recorded its first death, just two weeks from the time the first case was reported here.
More executive orders from Cooper have both tightened and loosened restrictions since March. Many businesses considered nonessential were forced early in the pandemic to reduce or cut employee hours, leading to massive unemployment that outpaced the Great Recession. Between March 15 and Aug. 11 alone, the state paid out around $1.6 billion in benefits. Some businesses switched to making products like face masks and face shields that were in high demand. Others just couldn't survive with the reduced traffic to their businesses as people hunkered down at home.
Schools remained closed for the rest of the academic year with students beginning the new school year in August still learning remotely. The first round of students returned to in-person instruction in late September, but the majority of students won't be in their regular classrooms until sometime in 2021 as community spread of the virus has continued to grow.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover. Guilford County health officials say nearly 16,700 people have recovered so far.
As of Saturday, state data shows 23,482 cases in Guilford County since the pandemic began and 308 deaths. Statewide, there have been 513,930 cases and 6,526 deaths.
Racial justice protests
After the Memorial Day death of George Floyd, a Black man, at the hands of a white Minneapolis police officer, Black Lives Matter protests spread across the country and arrived in downtown Greensboro on May 30. Separate protests earlier in the day were peaceful, but late that evening some people broke into mostly downtown stores and looted them. And police later labeled as arson a fire that destroyed a Mattress Firm on Lawndale Drive. Police blamed the late-night violence on outside groups.
Businesses boarded up the next day, worried that there would be more damage. Protesters and volunteers helped clean up some of the damage. A citywide curfew went into effect June 1 and was lifted a week later. Protests continued nightly for days, and periodically since then. The boards used to protect business windows became the canvas for local artists to share messages on racial justice. Their work was preserved after the boards were no longer needed, with some later featured in an exhibit at the Greensboro History Museum chronicling pivotal events of 2020. And the city approved a street mural program, which includes a "Black Lives Matter" mural on Elm Street between Market and Washington streets.
School bonds
Guilford County voters in November said yes to a $300 million bond referendum that would allow the county to borrow money for school renovation and construction. But they rejected a separate ballot measure for a quarter-cent sales and use tax increase to help pay the debt from the school bond.
County commissioners could instead look at raising property taxes as a way to cover the school bonds or could decide not to issue the bonds at all. November's vote merely gave commissioners permission to issue the bonds, it does not require them to do so.
An analysis of the district's schools rated nearly half — 47% — as in poor or unsatisfactory condition. Consultants estimated it would cost $2.6 billion to touch on every school in the district over 10-15 years with $1 billion alone needed to tackle those buildings in the worst condition.
The school bonds would allow Guilford County Schools to replace a handful of its elementary schools that are in the worst condition, build a new school in the southwest part of the county and acquire land for upcoming and future school projects. School officials said they would like to have most of the work covered by this set of bonds completed within five years.
Voters last passed a school bond in 2008.
New police chief
The city introduced a new chief on Jan. 14, but the name was familiar. Deputy Chief Brian James had served in a variety of roles since joining the Greensboro Police Department in 1996. The Page High and N.C. A&T graduate, who grew up near Phillips Avenue, was selected through a four-month process that began with nearly 40 candidates. James replaced Chief Wayne Scott, who had announced in August 2019 he planned to retire in early 2020. He had been chief since 2015 and with the department since 1991.
Change in commissioners
November's election brought a change in leadership to the Guilford County Board of Commissioners. The nine-member board, which has been controlled by a Republican majority since 2012, switched to a 7-2 Democratic majority after two Republicans decided not to run for reelection and a third, Commissioner Alan Branson, lost his seat in a close race that wasn't decided until he conceded last week and dropped any further challenges over absentee mail-in ballots. Melvin "Skip" Alston, a Democrat, was picked to lead the board as chairman with J. Carlvena Foster, also a Democrat, serving as vice chair.
Council apologizes
It wasn't the first time elected officials apologized for the Greensboro Massacre, but City Council members said in October they hope their resolution can be the last word and bring closure to a generation traumatized by the tragedy.
In a 7-2 vote, City Council approved a resolution of apology nearly 41 years after five demonstrators were shot and killed by members of the Ku Klux Klan and American Nazi Party at a low-income housing community during a "Death to the Klan" rally organized by the Communist Workers Party.