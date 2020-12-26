From the pandemic to racial justice protests, a look at some of Guilford County's top stories of 2020

Businesses boarded up the next day, worried that there would be more damage. Protesters and volunteers helped clean up some of the damage. A citywide curfew went into effect June 1 and was lifted a week later. Protests continued nightly for days, and periodically since then. The boards used to protect business windows became the canvas for local artists to share messages on racial justice. Their work was preserved after the boards were no longer needed, with some later featured in an exhibit at the Greensboro History Museum chronicling pivotal events of 2020. And the city approved a street mural program, which includes a "Black Lives Matter" mural on Elm Street between Market and Washington streets.

School bonds

Guilford County voters in November said yes to a $300 million bond referendum that would allow the county to borrow money for school renovation and construction. But they rejected a separate ballot measure for a quarter-cent sales and use tax increase to help pay the debt from the school bond.

County commissioners could instead look at raising property taxes as a way to cover the school bonds or could decide not to issue the bonds at all. November's vote merely gave commissioners permission to issue the bonds, it does not require them to do so.