From tigers to snakes, Greensboro Science Center keeper enriches and trains animals

In a recent enrichment exercise with Rocky, a 4-year-old Sumatran tiger, Mikulskis froze food onto a large ball. When Rocky placed his paws onto the ball and jumped at it, the ball rolled away, down hills and through the tiger exhibit.

"He has to chase it to get his food," Mikulskis said, much the way a tiger in the wild would have to chase prey. "He also has to hold down the ball to eat like he would hold down a carcass."

The untrained eye might not recognize some enrichments for what they are, she says. A wooden platform Mikulskis built for Rocky might just look like a place he can rest, but it's more than that.

"He can use it as a scratching post," she said, but even just jumping up and down from the platform is a natural behavior that keepers like to see in their animals.

"We want to see them doing what they'd do in the wild in captivity."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

With time, Mikulskis says a keeper learns what kinds of enrichment individual animals would enjoy.

After being in the keeper field for nearly 15 years and with the science center for seven of those years, Mikulskis has worked with nearly all the animals at the science center in some capacity.