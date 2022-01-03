From warm to whoa: Winter storm brings flooding, power outages to Guilford

GREENSBORO — After an abnormally warm Christmas and New Year's holiday, Guilford County faced heavy flooding, power outages and school cancellations Monday morning.

Rain and cooler temperatures moved in overnight, and by the time early-morning commutes came around, snow was falling, too.

The wintry mix forced Guilford County Schools to call off classes.

"Due to widespread power outages, flash flooding, and transportation delays because of downed trees, classes are cancelled on Monday," the school system said in a news release about 6:30 a.m.

For teachers, it's a mandated workday.

Those who face a commute Monday should use caution.

About 7 a.m., Greensboro police announced multiple streets and lanes of travel throughout the city are closed.

Greensboro police, fire and Duke Energy are working to clear roads of downed trees and power lines.

As of 9 a.m., over 24,100 Duke Energy customers are without power in Guilford County, according to the company's outage map.