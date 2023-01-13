From worship services to volunteer efforts, a look at MLK events across the Triad

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is the only federal holiday recognized as a National Day of Service, encouraging all people to donate time to volunteer.
Here’s a look at events to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Western North Carolina Conference, United Methodist Church:
- 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Zoom Platform, Facebook Live and YouTube Live. 336-420-8347, pastortammyz@aol.com, www.facebook.com/WNCCUMC.
I Am A Queen’s 14th Annual Winter Drive for the Homeless:
- 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Windsor Recreation Center, 1601 E. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. Collecting winter gear and personal hygiene products to support homeless women, men and children being served by the YWCA Greensboro. www.IAmAQueen.org, 336-638-1315, info@iamaqueen.org.
People are also reading…
Pulpit Forum of Greensboro & Vicinity Hosts Annual Worship Service:
- 4 p.m. Sunday, St. Matthews United Methodist Church, 600 E. Florida St., Greensboro. The Rev. Steve Allen, pastor of Shiloh Baptist Church, will deliver the message. Theme: “Continue to Live Into King’s Dream For A Better Tomorrow and a Non-Violent Future.” Masks required.
Conversations With Able Mable:
- 1 p.m. Sunday and 8 a.m. Jan. 21, Greensboro Community Television, Cable 8. Mable Springfield Scott will share poems about her memories as a teenager during the 1968 Memphis Sanitation Workers Strike and the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. in Memphis, Tenn. www.ablemable1.com or drmables@gmail.com.
2023 Martin Luther King Jr. Week of Service:
- Begins with kickoff event from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Simkins Recreation Center at Barber Park, 1500 Barber Park Drive, Greensboro. Activities include service projects, a nonprofit information fair, food drive, a children’s area, community art project, the Kindness for King Award presentation and more. A list of all the Week of Service opportunities can be found at https://volunteercentertriad.org/mlk.
37th Annual Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Breakfast:
- 7:30 a.m. Monday, Koury Convention Center, 3121 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. Keynote speaker: Niketa Greene, Cone Health’s director of diversity and inclusion and interim inclusion officer. This event is sold out, but individuals may watch the program online. The Greensboro Television Network and the City’s YouTube channel will provide live coverage of the event starting at 7:30 a.m. 336-373-2038 or marion.davis@greensboro-nc.gov.
MLK Freedom Walk:
- 11 a.m. Monday, Country Park, Shelter 1, 4301 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro. Registration begins, 10:30 a.m. Guest speaker: Shirley Frye. Accepting donations of paper towels, toilet paper, diapers, sanitary napkins or food gift cards to support children experiencing homelessness in Guilford County. 336-303-6353.
18th Annual MLK Jr. Interfaith Worship Service:
- noon Monday, Saint James Presbyterian Church, 820 Ross Ave., Greensboro. Guest preacher, the Rev. Daran H. Mitchell, Trinity AME Zion Baptist Church. Masks are required. Also, join online via Facebook, YouTube, Zoom or www.stjamespresby.org. 336-549-4599 or 336-273-6658.
Beyond and Better Than Democracy:
- 2:30-4 p.m. Monday, International Civil Rights Center & Museum, 134 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Will Harris will present a lecture, followed by a Q&A, connecting King to this country’s future as not only a reformer but a constitutional founder of a Re-envisioned America arising from the as-yet unfulfilled promises of the Reconstruction Amendments. Refreshments will be served. Register. In-person and virtual options are both available. A Zoom link will also be provided upon registration. 336-274-9199 or tinyurl.com/ymajb7ff.
Creative Aging Network-NC’s MLK Week of Service:
- CAN-NC Campus Beautification. Volunteer shifts include 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Volunteers will cut and move branches; pressure wash the gazebo, shed and side wall; build two cold frames; wash windows and glass doors; and paint the stairwell. To select a day and time to serve, visit http://volunteergso.galaxydigital.com/need/detail/?need_id=758303.
High Point University Worship Service:
- 11 a.m. Monday, Hayworth Chapel. Free and open to the public. Keynote speaker: Elwood Robinson, chancellor of Winston-Salem State University.
High Point University MLK Day of Service Events and Worship Service: throughout the day, Monday. Community members are invited to join HPU students and faculty as they participate in nearly 20 service projects around the city. To participate, visit https://highpoint.givepulse.com/group/events/799266.