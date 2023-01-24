Full circle: Final leg of Greensboro Urban Loop opens to the public

Seventy-five years after it was first proposed, the Greensboro Urban Loop has come full circle.

Crews removed the last of the barricades Monday afternoon to allow traffic onto the six-lane, highway between North Elm Street and U.S. 29.

The opening of the 3-plus-mile segment was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting in the eastbound lanes with speeches by local and state officials.

“I’m going to take the weekend and I’m gonna ride the whole entire loop,” Mayor Nancy Vaughan said. “And I hope that lots of people do that ... because this is really going to change the way we move throughout the city.

“People are going to realize ways they can get out of the interior of the city and use this loop,” she said.

The opening of the 49-mile loop was seven months ahead of schedule, Vaughan said. At various points, it also is known as Interstates 840, 785, 73 and 85.

The entire loop cost about $1.4 billion to build, but that includes parts of I-85 and I-73. The northern portion cost $504 million.

For a while, the loop was known as Painter Boulevard, named for Greensboro’s first city manager Pennell Churchman Painter.

It first appeared on Greensboro transportation documents in 1967 and is expected to relieve traffic on Interstate 40, U.S. 29 and U.S. 220.

State Sen. Gladys Robinson noted the loop’s opening will alleviate some of the congestion and confusion for motorists who’ve had to negotiate the construction area along North Elm Street.

“They haven’t been quite sure of which way to go,” she said, “so they’ve been making U-turns and all kinds of stuff that is unsafe. But now with the completion of 840 and good signage, they’re going to be able to go to their destinations … and have easy access and get there quicker.

“We complain about gas taxes; I do too,” Robinson said, “but … this makes the difference in order to build great roads in North Carolina.”

Interstate 840 — the designation that will follow the loop from I-40/I-85 on the eastern side of Greensboro to I-85 on the southwest side — will meet significant transportation needs for the Triad region.

The highway will relieve congestion that has for years clogged Greensboro’s major arteries, including I-40, U.S. 29 and U.S. 220, and will create better connections between the city and locations to the north.

Officials touted the project as an economic driver.

“It allows our existing businesses to move around the area more efficiently,” N.C. Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette said. “It’s also a tool for our economic developers in the whole region to be able to attract more jobs and more companies to locate here.”

“Our transportation hub is a key to the attracting of new businesses, new jobs, new employers and new residents to North Carolina and to the Triad,” State Sen. Phil Berger said.

The expressway, however, has not been without controversy over the years.

Homes and businesses were displaced to make way for it, and those close to it have complained about the traffic noise it generates, despite noise barriers erected in some sections.

Others say the road has displaced water, causing flooding in their yards.

Lawsuits were filed, including a successful one against the state DOT that sought damages for potential losses in property value.

Still, those attending Monday’s ribbon-cutting were proud of the expressway, noting that it will provide greater access to jobs, medical care and educational opportunities.

“You think about … the people before us that had this vision,” said Eric Boyette, state transportation secretary. “This Triad region will grow based on what we’re doing today. This final leg, the final dance, we’re here to complete.”

