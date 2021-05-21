Fun Fourth downtown festival will return to Greensboro this summer

GREENSBORO — Fun Fourth, the annual downtown celebration of the country’s Independence Day, is back on this summer, after being canceled last year because of the pandemic.

“We are going to try and bring some folks back together,” said Zack Matheny, the president and CEO of Downtown Greensboro Inc., which puts on the event.

It will be a smaller celebration, with no street vendors and fewer stages. But they still look to offer a fireworks show, with Matheny saying they would do “everything within our power” to make that happen.

The festival will take place this year on a Saturday. It will be from 3-8 p.m. on July 3. The Fun Fourth Freedom Run is being planned for that morning. The 10K race will start at 7:30 a.m., followed by the 5K at 8 a.m. and the 1-mile Fun Run at 8:30 a.m.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Matheny said they are also planning on having three stages offering music downtown: at Hamburger Square, the intersection of February One and Elm Street, and toward the south of downtown, possibly near the WKRR-92.3 FM radio station and the Bearded Goat bar.

He also hopes to have stilt walkers, bubble artists and a few entertainment surprises.