 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fun Fourth downtown festival will return to Greensboro this summer
0 comments
alert top story

Fun Fourth downtown festival will return to Greensboro this summer

{{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — Fun Fourth, the annual downtown celebration of the country’s Independence Day, is back on this summer, after being canceled last year because of the pandemic.

The splash pad at LeBauer Park in downtown Greensboro reopens after being closed for 13 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are going to try and bring some folks back together,” said Zack Matheny, the president and CEO of Downtown Greensboro Inc., which puts on the event.

It will be a smaller celebration, with no street vendors and fewer stages. But they still look to offer a fireworks show, with Matheny saying they would do “everything within our power” to make that happen.

The festival will take place this year on a Saturday. It will be from 3-8 p.m. on July 3. The Fun Fourth Freedom Run is being planned for that morning. The 10K race will start at 7:30 a.m., followed by the 5K at 8 a.m. and the 1-mile Fun Run at 8:30 a.m.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Matheny said they are also planning on having three stages offering music downtown: at Hamburger Square, the intersection of February One and Elm Street, and toward the south of downtown, possibly near the WKRR-92.3 FM radio station and the Bearded Goat bar.

He also hopes to have stilt walkers, bubble artists and a few entertainment surprises.

While the festival has had more than 100 street vendors in the past, it was not feasible to include them this year. DGI is pulling the event together on short notice, Matheny said, and there is not enough time to easily deal with the logistics of having vendors.

He said recent decisions by Gov. Roy Cooper in relaxing state limits on gatherings and progress with COVID-19 vaccinations were among the factors leading to the decision to go ahead with the festival.

He hopes that in addition to honoring the country and celebrating independence, this year’s Fun Fourth can also be a celebration of people being able to come together again.

Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Amazon hiring 10,000 new workers in the UK

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News