Fun Fourth downtown festival will return to Greensboro this summer

People line Elm Street for Greensboro's 2019 Fun Fourth Festival. The event was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but organizers are planning a scaled down version this year.
Dayana Torres, 8 months, plays with her American flag at Greensboro's 2019 Fun Fourth Festival. The event, canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic, will be held July 3 this year.
“Uncle Sam” Locke Clifford cools down with water during Fun Fourth activities in downtown Greensboro on July 4, 2017. The festival was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but is returning this year on July 3.
Racers start the 5K at the Freedom Run 5K and 10K in Greensboro as part of the Fun Fourth Festival on July 3, 2018. The festival was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic, but returns this year on July 3.
GREENSBORO — Fun Fourth, the annual downtown celebration of the country’s Independence Day, is back on this summer, after being canceled last year because of the pandemic.
“We are going to try and bring some folks back together,” said Zack Matheny, the president and CEO of Downtown Greensboro Inc., which puts on the event.
It will be a smaller celebration, with no street vendors and fewer stages. But they still look to offer a fireworks show, with Matheny saying they would do “everything within our power” to make that happen.
The festival will take place this year on a Saturday. It will be from 3-8 p.m. on July 3. The Fun Fourth Freedom Run is being planned for that morning. The 10K race will start at 7:30 a.m., followed by the 5K at 8 a.m. and the 1-mile Fun Run at 8:30 a.m.
Matheny said they are also planning on having three stages offering music downtown: at Hamburger Square, the intersection of February One and Elm Street, and toward the south of downtown, possibly near the WKRR-92.3 FM radio station and the Bearded Goat bar.
He also hopes to have stilt walkers, bubble artists and a few entertainment surprises.
While the festival has had more than 100 street vendors in the past, it was not feasible to include them this year. DGI is pulling the event together on short notice, Matheny said, and there is not enough time to easily deal with the logistics of having vendors.
He said recent decisions by Gov. Roy Cooper in relaxing state limits on gatherings and progress with COVID-19 vaccinations were among the factors leading to the decision to go ahead with the festival.
He hopes that in addition to honoring the country and celebrating independence, this year’s Fun Fourth can also be a celebration of people being able to come together again.
