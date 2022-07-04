Fun on the Fourth: A quick guide to Greensboro's annual Fun Fourth festival

GREENSBORO — Along with food, games and fun, Greensboro’s annual Independence Day celebration today offers a variety of music.

Fun Fourth Freedom Fest runs from noon-6 p.m. downtown. Here’s a look at the schedules at the festival’s stages and gathering areas:

Rhythm, stars and stripes stageLocation: Elm and Market streets

Noon: DJ, Marcus B. Smooth

1-1:45 p.m.:

Brody Bett

2-2:45 p.m.:

Karla Davis

3-3:45 p.m.:

Doby

4-4:45 p.m.:

Pure Fiyah

5-6 p.m.:

Greg Amos and The Jukebox Time Machine Show

Bands of the free stageLocation: Hamburger Square

Noon:

DJ, Rock Cee

1-1:45 p.m.:

Moxie Band

2-2:45 p.m.:

The Mug Band

3-3:45 p.m.:

Traveling Blues Band

4-4:45 p.m.:

Marcel Portilla Band

5-6 p.m.:

J Timber







American Pride SquareLocation: Elm Street and MLK Jr. Drive

Note: Check-in begins at noon for wagon decorating and best-dressed contests

Noon-1:30 p.m.:

DJ, John Haskins

2-3 p.m.:

Family Games (pre-registration required)

3-5:30 p.m.:

Red, White and Say ‘I Do!’ (pre-registration required)

5:45-6 p.m.:

Wagon Decorating & Best Dressed Voting

Big bang book stageLocation: Elm and Washington streets

12:30-5:30 p.m.:

Family-friendly storytime, every hour

Oh say can you sing!Location: Elm and Lewis streets

Karaoke and line dancing featuring DJ All Good

Liberty JunctionLocation: Elm and Washington streets

2-2:30 p.m.:

Theatrical Community Choir

3-3:30 p.m.:

Greensboro Opera

4-4:30 p.m.:

DJ Dillon

Here are some other fun spots to visit:

Rolling alongBring your own skates or borrow a pair at the rink. Yes, there’s a roller rink at Fun Fourth this year.

Drinks to goFestival-goers can venture into any bars/restaurants that participate in The BORO, the new social district in downtown that allows people to drink alcoholic beverages in a designated area. The designated area includes the festival footprint.

Game timeTeams will compete at such old-school games as cup stacking, trivia, charades and balloon head bounce.

Wedding bells

Five couples will exchange vows during the festival. And everyone’s invited. Just to the ceremony, though. Receptions are for family and friends.

COVID vaccines

Old North State Medical Society will be on-site from noon to 6 p.m. Those interested in receiving first- or second-dose vaccinations, boosters or the pediatric Pfizer dose will have access to the vaccinations in the 100 block of S. Elm Street, between Market Street and February One Place.

Find out more at funfourthfestival.org.