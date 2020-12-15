 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funeral arrangements set for Guilford sheriff's office deputy who died following a battle with COVID-19
0 comments
breaking top story

Funeral arrangements set for Guilford sheriff's office deputy who died following a battle with COVID-19

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — Funeral services for a Guilford County Sheriff's Office deputy who died Sunday after being diagnosed with COVID-19 will be held at Chavis-Parker Funeral Home in Hillsborough later this week. 

Guilford County Master Cpl. Norman Daye

Guilford County Master Cpl. Norman Daye

Master Cpl. Norman Daye, 52, died at his residence in eastern Guilford County, sheriff's office spokeswoman Lori Poag said Sunday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A public viewing will be held Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. The funeral will be held on Friday at 1 p.m. with a walk-through visitation 30 minutes before the service in the funeral home. Daye's burial will follow at Gaines Chapel AME Church Memorial Garden in Efland, according to Daye's obituary.

Daye was a 16-year veteran with the Guilford County Sheriff's Office and was an assistant supervisor over the warrant squad, Poag said. He began his career with the Orange County Sheriff's Office in North Carolina, according to a news release from Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers.

He had been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and was released about two days prior to dying at his home, Poag said.

Daye is survived by his parents, siblings and several other relatives, according to his obituary.

The Guilford County Sheriff's Office lost another deputy to COVID-19 in October. Deputy LaKiya Rouse, who worked as a bailiff at the Guilford County Courthouse in Greensboro died after contracting the disease.

0 comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News