Funeral arrangements set for Guilford sheriff's office deputy who died following a battle with COVID-19

GREENSBORO — Funeral services for a Guilford County Sheriff's Office deputy who died Sunday after being diagnosed with COVID-19 will be held at Chavis-Parker Funeral Home in Hillsborough later this week.

Master Cpl. Norman Daye, 52, died at his residence in eastern Guilford County, sheriff's office spokeswoman Lori Poag said Sunday.

A public viewing will be held Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. The funeral will be held on Friday at 1 p.m. with a walk-through visitation 30 minutes before the service in the funeral home. Daye's burial will follow at Gaines Chapel AME Church Memorial Garden in Efland, according to Daye's obituary.

Daye was a 16-year veteran with the Guilford County Sheriff's Office and was an assistant supervisor over the warrant squad, Poag said. He began his career with the Orange County Sheriff's Office in North Carolina, according to a news release from Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers.