Funeral service for High Point mother, 3 children, scheduled Saturday in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — Those who knew Athalia Crayton and three of her children who were killed Jan. 7 have an opportunity Saturday to pay their respects to family during a visitation and service in Greensboro.

Visitation is scheduled 10:30-11:55 a.m. with a funeral service at noon in the Alumni-Foundation Event Center, 200 North Benbow Road, on the N.C. A&T campus where Crayton, 46, was a student in recent years.

The services are open to anyone in the community who wants to respectfully express their condolences, according to Harold Eustache Jr., a Winston-Salem attorney serving as the family’s spokesman.

High Point police say Athalia’s husband, Robert Crayton, 45, fatally shot her and three of their children before killing himself in their home in the 2700 block of Mossy Meadow Drive. Their oldest son, 23, and his girlfriend, 25, were able to escape and alert neighbors, who called 911.

Police have not established a motive and have previously told media that they may never know the “why” behind Robert Crayton’s actions.

Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home in Columbia, S.C., is handling the arrangements and have established online tribute pages where people can share condolences and memories of Athalia, 18-year-old Kasim, 16-year-old Nyla and 10-year-old Nasir.

The children attended Ragsdale High and Union Hill Elementary. Their mother, affectionately called “Art” by family and close friends, served honorably in the Second Infantry Division of the U.S. Army as a heavy equipment mechanic.

She also was a business owner, certified life coach and interior designer.

In a previous statement, the family said, “At her core, Art was an amazing mother, committed wife, loving sister and honorable daughter.”