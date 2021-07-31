Funeral service Sunday for Greensboro native Walter Johnson, former attorney and one of first Black students at Duke's law school

GREENSBORO — Walter Thaniel Johnson Jr. walking through the once-segregated doors of Duke University's Law School in 1961 helped open them to other Black students who had the academic prowess but previously been turned down based on race.
Johnson, a Greensboro native, died July 24 at 81. He is being eulogized Sunday at Providence Baptist Church as a dedicated family man and member of a generation that changed the face of America.
He has a history of public service, from serving as chairman of the state parole commission to leading the former Greensboro Board of Education to sitting on the UNCG Board of Trustees.
Johnson's wife of 56 years, Yvonne Jeffries Johnson, was elected the first Black mayor of his hometown. One of their four children, Lisa Johnson-Tonkins, is the Guilford County clerk of Superior Court.
A Dudley High School graduate, he would go on to earn a degree in engineering physics from N.C. A&T in 1961, while serving as the student body president and a member of the ROTC, according to his obituary. Johnson had enrolled in the U.S. Air Force after college, but his assignment was deferred until after law school.
After earning the law degree at Duke, he fulfilled his military service before moving back to Greensboro and serving as a Guilford County assistant district attorney. He had moved on to private practice when in 1980, then-Gov. Jim Hunt asked him to serve as the chairman of the N.C. Parole Commission, making him the first Black person to hold the position. He would also serve as an adjunct professor of law at both his alma mater and N.C. Central University.
Back home, he also served on the city planning commission and later built affordable housing in northeast Greensboro. His legal career was marred by several complaints, such as failing to file important court records on time, that resulted in the temporary suspension of his law license before he retired in 2004.
In his later years, he got the greatest joy, say family members, in taking his grandchildren to Sunday school at Providence, where he was a lifelong member.
Visitation will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, before the 3 p.m. service at Providence Baptist Church, 1106 Tuscaloosa St. Burial will be at Lakeview Memorial Park.
Contact Nancy McLaughlin at 336-373-7049 and follow @nmclaughlinNR on Twitter.