Gas for $2.40 in Greensboro? Political organization sponsors event to bring attention to national policies

GREENSBORO — Motorists have a shot at getting gas for $2.40 a gallon on Tuesday at an event sponsored by Americans for Prosperity-North Carolina, according to a news release.

From 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, motorists can get the $2.40 price at Pit Stop Gas Station, 1061 Alamance Church Road. The political organization is picking up the difference in price at the pump for 1,500 gallons of gasoline at the station.

It's part of the organization's “The True Cost of Washington” campaign, which says that the national average for gasoline was $2.40 a gallon on the first day that President Joe Biden took office. According to AAA, national average price for unleaded gas is $4.15 a gallon and the average cost in North Carolina is $3.86 today.

The organization is protesting the federal government’s spending policies and regulations.