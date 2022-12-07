Gas prices continue to drop in Greensboro and across North Carolina

GREENSBORO — Prices for regular unleaded gasoline are dropping across the Triad as consumers prepare for the holidays.

Wednesday's average price of regular unleaded gasoline in Greensboro was $3.093 compared to $3.187 the previous week, according to AAA.

Although most stations are still pricing gas just above the $3 mark, drivers can use apps such as GasBuddy to find fuel for slightly under $3 per gallon at several locations in the city.

The average price of regular unleaded gasoline in North Carolina was $3.118 as of Wednesday, according to AAA's website. That's lower than the national average of $3.355 on Wednesday.

AAA data shows gas cost a high of $4.657 per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Greensboro on June 14.

According to information from GasBuddy.com, which compiles data from more than 11 million individual price reports covering more than 150,000 gas stations across the country, gas prices have fallen for four weeks straight, declining 15.8 cents from a week ago.

"For the first time in 670 days, the national average price of gasoline has fallen below its year-ago level, dropping for the fourth straight week to its lowest level since January," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "Every state has again seen average gasoline prices drop in the last week, and it remains very possible the national average could fall under $3 per gallon by Christmas."

De Haan said that drivers have also seen a drop in the price of diesel fuel, which this week is expected to fall back under $5 per gallon, and could soon thereafter fall to their lowest level since March.

"However, despite all the good news about fuel prices, there may be some concerns coming as the price cap on Russian oil kicks in, De Haan said. "Retaliation is possible, and while OPEC+ upheld production cuts from last month, they could always cut more production. For now, however, we'll likely see another week of declines at the pump in nearly all areas."

AAA also believes drivers will continue to see declining prices, for now.

“Gas prices are dropping sharply and are only a nickel more per gallon than a year ago,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said on the group's website. “But with oil being the main ingredient in gasoline, OPEC+’s move could slow this decline. However, the gas price will likely soon be lower than it was a year ago.”