George Floyd's family and attorney join marchers in Greensboro to urge people to vote

As early voting in North Carolina comes to an end Saturday, Drumwright and others reminded everyone to cast their ballots. They also urged people to keep in mind as they vote such issues as the deaths of Black people at the hands of law enforcement.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The marchers chanted the names of people like Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and Tamir Rice — all Black people who were killed by law enforcement. Rice was killed in Ohio in 2014 by an officer who saw him holding what later proved to be a toy gun.

"My client, 12-year-old Tamir Rice," Crump said. "... If you want to know why we've got to vote like our children's lives depend on it, you go watch that video of Tamir Rice because Tamir Rice's blood is on the ballot."

In campaigns across the country, Republicans have largely proclaimed their support for law enforcement. In a rally in Greensboro on Tuesday, Vice President Mike Pence assured those attending that he and President Donald Trump would continue to "back the blue" if Trump is reelected. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden plans to "strengthen America's commitment to justice and reform our criminal justice system," according to his official website.

Crump was accompanied by Floyd's niece, Brooke Williams, and nephew, Brandon Williams. Brandon Williams plans to speak at the march in Graham on Saturday.