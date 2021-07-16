 Skip to main content
Get your free parking passes here.

GREENSBORO — More than 20 downtown businesses are offering free two-hour parking passes thanks to a new program through the city's transportation department.

The Deck Pass parking vouchers are an effort to encourage people to shop and enjoy local small businesses in the downtown area, the city said Friday in a news release.

The vouchers are good for two hours of free parking from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays through Dec. 31 at any of the city's five downtown parking decks.

Here's where to get a voucher:

• Autotrends, 431 Battleground Ave.

• Blue Denim, 217 S. Elm St.

• Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St.

• Crafted, The Art of the Taco, 220 S. Elm St.

• Crop Salon, 358 S. Elm St.

• Fainting Goat Spirits, 115 W. Lewis St.

• Guilford Green Foundation and LGBTQ Center, 121 N. Greene St.

• GXunited Fitness Co., 219 Summit Ave.

• Hagan Barrett PLLC, 300 N. Greene St., Suite 200

• Health Sciences Health Innovations Group, 101 S. Elm St., Suite 13

• Henson and Talley LLP, 114 N. Elm St., Suite 600

• Higgins Benjamin PLLC, 301 N. Elm St., Suite 800

• Hudson's Hill, 527 S. Elm St.

• International Civil Rights Center and Museum, 134 S. Elm St.

• Jalloh’s Upright Services, 122 N. Elm St., Suite 512

• Johnson-Parris Law, 101 S. Elm St., Suite 235

• Just Be, 352 S. Elm St.

• Midori Japanese Hibachi, 114 N. Elm St., Suite 103

• NAI Piedmont, 348 N. Elm St.

• The View on Elm, 327 S. Elm St.

• Vintage to Vogue Boutique, 530 S. Elm St.

Downtown visitors get the first hour free at city-owned parking decks, which are also free from 6-9 p.m. weekdays and 3 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends. The vouchers may not be used for on-street metered parking. Only one parking voucher is allowed by customer, per parking event.

Retail businesses and restaurants in the Central Business District interested in getting vouchers can register at tinyurl.com/DeckPassGSO2021. More information: Greensboro Parking Enforcement Supervisor Walter Jordan at 336-412-3950 or parking@greensboro-nc.gov.

