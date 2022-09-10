Getting their jam on: NC Folk Festival opens up the stage to anyone who wants to perform

GREENSBORO — The man in the cowboy hat and boots is explaining why he’s fighting the urge to grab a seat behind the drums during the Honky-Tonk Jam session at the North Carolina Folk Festival.

“I feel weird just going up there,” said Steve-O, a Kernersville musician who uses a single name — like Cher, he would later say with a smile. “Like, did you have to sign up somewhere?”

Festival volunteer coordinator Laura Jane Vincent, who is nearby, assures him it’s OK to grab an open seat as musicians switch off as everyone is improvising.

And then there he is, on the snare drums to Dolly Parton’s classic “Jolene.”

It was a dare or dream for some who grabbed the open mic or a seat during the jam sessions, which are new this year and span genres and sounds from drums to folk and jazz, during the free, three-day multicultural downtown festival going on through Sunday. This year’s entertainment features 31 main-stage music and dance groups, including funk icon George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic, bluegrass/newgrass artist Sam Bush, indie rock band Futurebirds and BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet.

Although the crowd was sparse at times Saturday because of the rain, which swung from downpour to misting, the festival has been drawing big crowds downtown. About 85,000 people returned downtown as the festival sought to regain its footing in 2021, two years into the pandemic. The festival went virtual in 2020 because of the spread of COVID-19. The three-day event allows visitors to sample music, like East African retro-pop.

More than 150,000 attended the festival during the inaugural 2018 event.

The annual event also continues the legacy of the National Folk Festival, which was held downtown from 2015 to 2017.

While the jam sessions were going on, others at the festival were learning dance styles such as Irish step in participatory workshops, or taking part in the family activities area with crafts and games.

The Honky-Tonk Jam was led by professional musician Mark Dillon, who teaches rock and roll for a living, wrote music for theater companies, released a few solo albums and played banjo with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra’s performance of “Porgy and Bess.”

He’s from a long line of musicians — and as a child sat on Parton’s lap backstage at a music festival.

On Saturday, he brought about a dozen songs “everybody might know” and lots of instruments for people to hop onto on a covered stage of sorts.

“This is the community part of it,” Dillon said as nearby some from the audience danced to the unrehearsed tunes. “It’s not perfect, but it’s so much fun.”

Some of the musicians have been in jam sessions around the city and elsewhere with Dillon and others.

That includes Vincent, who, with her strong bluesy/country twang, was cajoled into joining others on the microphone for “Angel from Montgomery.”

Then there’s singer Ashley Virginia, who is described as “cosmic country,” as in it could have been from 40 years ago or written yesterday, on “Jackson,” a song made famous by Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash.

She also just got a grant to put out a second album.

“I hope we all get to say we heard her back in the day at the North Carolina Folk Festival,” Vincent said as Virginia performed.

Among those drawn to the jam session are professional fiddler and music teacher Christen Mack, who also is performing at the festival over the weekend with her group, The Zinc Kings

Evan Campfield, who plays with nearly half a dozen local bands, including Bandemic, jumped on the bass guitar.

“Some people I’ve just met today,” Campfield said of the area’s undiscovered talent. “But we are such a place for music. It’s a community.”

Steve-O among them.

“I kinda needed that,” Steve-O said, tearing up after leaving the drums. “I’ve been down. We all have lately. Glad I went up there.”

NC Folk Festival performers SUNDAY At CityStage 12:45-1:30 p.m.: Big Bang Boom (family pop) 2-3 p.m.: Michael Winograd & the Honorable Mentshn (Jewish Klezmer) 3:30-5 p.m.: Futurebirds (indie rock) 5:30-6:30 p.m.: BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet (Cajun) At Lawnstage Noon-12:45 p.m.: The Travis Williams Group (Arabic music with jazz, modern classical, rock) 1:15-2:15 p.m.: Jeff Little Trio (Blue Ridge piano) 2:45-3:30 p.m.: Tae Lewis (country) 4-4:45 p.m.: Larry Bellorín (Venezuelan harp) 5:15-6:15 p.m.: Black Opry Revue (country) At Old Courthouse Stage 1-1:45 p.m.: The Secret Agency (family soul, hip-hop) 2:15-3 p.m.: Caleb Serrano (gospel) 3:30-4:30 p.m.: Soultriii (soul, R&B) 5-6 p.m.: The Rumble (Mardi Gras Indian Funk from New Orleans) At LeBauer Park 12:30-1:15 p.m.: Larry Bellorín (Venezuelan harp) 1:45-2:30 p.m.: Nikki Morgan (Americana, country, soul) 3-4 p.m.: Dori Freeman (Appalachia music and song) 4:30-5:30 p.m.: Karan Casey (Irish music) At Center City Jams 1-2 p.m.: Irish Seisun (Irish music) 2:45-3:45 p.m.: Folk Song and Old-Time Jam (folk, old-time) 4:30-5:30 p.m.: Bluegrass Jam (bluegrass)