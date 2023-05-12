GREENSBORO — Eury, the Greensboro Science Center’s beloved giant anteater, was euthanized Wednesday, center officials announced in a news release.

Eury, who would have turned 23 next month, lived beyond his life expectancy and had been under palliative veterinary care for some time. This included acupuncture to alleviate his pain from chronic arthritis, according to the release.

The center’s staff had been monitoring his quality of life for several years. Eury’s health quickly declined in the past week and he was “compassionately” euthanized, the release said.

Video of Eury’s reluctance to get out of bed in the mornings recently became a viral sensation on the center’s social media.

“Nearing his final days, Eury the anteater drew global attention via TikTok by simply exhibiting his gentle ‘old man’ antics and innate charm,” Glenn Dobrogosz, the center’s CEO said in the release. “He served as an ambassador for all anteaters, creating scientific awareness about his incredible adaptations while simultaneously opening millions of eyes and minds to the plight of all animals living in the shrinking rainforests of Central and South America.”

He even was featured in a news segment on CNN.

“Eury single-handedly wowed guests of all ages, including a city council member who was still on the fence during our 2009 bond campaign,” Dobrogosz said in the release. “This interaction led to support for our $20 million dollar bond and the successful growth of the GSC. Eury will be missed by all.”

The release did not name which council member Eury won over.

The center’s staff said some of Eury’s favorite things were stinky shoes, sunbathing, painting with his food and showers.

He came to the center in 2008 as part of the Animal Discovery zoo expansion and was its only giant anteater.