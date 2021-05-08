Gibsonville man charged in Friday night crash that killed motorcyclist, Greensboro police say

Clarence Meachem, 79, is charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle and failure to yield right of way in the wreck, police said in a news release.

Officers responded about 8:50 p.m. Friday to the intersection of East Wendover and Gatewood avenues for a wreck involving Meachem's Nissan Frontier and a motorcycle. Police did not release further details of the crash, including the name or any other details about the person who died.