Gibsonville man charged in Friday night crash that killed motorcyclist, Greensboro police say
Gibsonville man charged in Friday night crash that killed motorcyclist, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — A Gibsonville man faces charges in a crash Friday night that killed a motorcyclist.

Clarence Meachem, 79, is charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle and failure to yield right of way in the wreck, police said in a news release.

Officers responded about 8:50 p.m. Friday to the intersection of East Wendover and Gatewood avenues for a wreck involving Meachem's Nissan Frontier and a motorcycle. Police did not release further details of the crash, including the name or any other details about the person who died.

East Wendover was closed for several hours.

