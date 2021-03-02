Gibsonville woman wins $250,000 lottery prize. She plans to pay off her car and house, and help her kids.

A Gibsonville woman claimed her prize Tuesday from a winning $250,000 scratch-off lottery ticket, according to a news release from the NC Education Lottery.

“I usually buy the $10 tickets but something told me to buy the $5 ones this time,” Barbara Johnson said in the release.

Johnson purchased her winning 20X The Cash ticket from the Quick N Easy on Burlington Road in Greensboro.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I got home and scratched it off, which I do as soon as I get home,” Johnson said. “I saw the prize and I just started shouting and thanking God.”

She claimed her prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home $176,876 after federal and state tax withholdings.

“I lost my husband going on three years now so this will help me,” Johnson in the release. “I just bought a new car and I want to pay it off and I want to pay my house off. It means a whole lot. I’ll help my kids out, too.”

The 20X The Cash game launched in February with 10 top prizes of $250,000. Seven prizes remain to be won.