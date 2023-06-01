Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ASHEBORO — The North Carolina Zoo has much to celebrate lately, with the birth of a giraffe and a chimpanzee, along with the opening of a newly renovated baboon habitat.

The zoo’s 13-year-old giraffe, Leia, gave birth to her first calf on May 20. The 145-pound baby boy was nearly 6 feet tall when it was born to Leia and Jack. Leia and her offspring are healthy and bonding behind the scenes, the zoo said in a news release. The zoo has had 12 previous giraffe births, making this one lucky 13.

The zoo's animal care team will determine when mom and calf will join the herd — or tower, as a group of giraffes is called. Updates on the giraffes, along with information about how the calf will be named, will be given on the zoo's social media channels.

“This new arrival brings the team lots of happiness and excitement to have some young, spunky energy around. The rest of the giraffe tower — Jack, Turbo and Amelia — are all very curious of the newbie and are bopping noses whenever they can,” the zoo said in the release.

Leia was born in 2009 at Zoo Miami and arrived at the N.C. Zoo in 2014. Jack was born in 2008 at Dickerson Park Zoo in Springfield, Mo., and arrived at the N.C. Zoo in 2009. Their pairing resulted from a recommendation by the Species Survival Plan of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), which maintains the genetic diversity of species that are in human care.

Giraffes, which are the tallest land animals, are pregnant for a 14 to 15 months before giving birth. Female giraffes measure up to 14 feet tall and weigh up to 1,500 pounds. Meanwhile, males are up to 18 feet tall and can weigh 3,000 pounds. They can live to about 25 years in the wild and even longer under human care.

No two giraffes have the same coat pattern, as with human fingerprints. Giraffes are native to sub-Saharan Africa and are listed as a vulnerable species according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Approximately 68,000 are found in the wild, with numbers decreasing because of habitat loss, poaching and disease.

And just a day after the giraffe calf's birth, a healthy baby chimpanzee was born to Gigi on May 21 — in full view of zoo guests.

"In true Gigi fashion, she gave the guests quite the show on Sunday afternoon," Jodi Wiley, the zoo's animal management supervisor, said in a news release. Wiley has worked with the chimp troop for several years.

Gigi and baby are doing well and the baby appears healthy, active and nursing, the zoo said in the release.

Gigi, who is 12 years old, is a first-time mother and was born at the Dallas Zoo in 2011. She arrived at the N.C. Zoo in 2012 with three other family members — mom Gari, sister Gerre and niece Genie.

Chimps are very protective of their young and mothers continually hold the infants to their chest until the babies are about four months of age; only then are they allowed on the ground to begin exploring, the zoo said in the release.

"Gigi as a mom, has been doing great so far. She's been holding the baby very close, and the baby has had a firm grip," Zookeeper Kristy Russell said in the release. "The rest of her troop has been interested, especially our 3-year-old Asha. Gigi has had some great mom role models, including her mom Gari, so we're excited to see Gigi raise her own."

The gestation period for chimpanzees is 230 days. Chimps have an average life span of 35-40 years in zoos.

This is the sixth chimp birth at the North Carolina Zoo since 2010, making it currently the most successful AZA zoo for breeding chimps, according to the release. With the new baby, the zoo's troop now consists of 16 chimpanzees.

Chimps are endangered in the wild because of poaching and habitat destruction in the forests of equatorial Africa. The IUCN believes there are between 172,000 and 299,000 left in the wild.

And to top off the string of good news, the zoo held the grand reopening of its renovated baboon habitat on May 23. The baboon band (a group of baboons) has been living behind-the-scenes on zoo grounds during the renovation and additions to their habitat, which began in 2021.

The hamadryas baboon species has been at the zoo for 45 years. The N.C. Zoo's 22 baboons, ranging from seniors to infants, is tied with the San Diego Zoo for the largest band in the United States, according to a news release.

The $5.2 million baboon habitat's construction was funded by the voter-approved N.C. Connect Bond in 2016.

Additional spaces in the renovated habitat will soon open, including a 4,000-square-foot dayroom and indoor quarters with public viewing areas. This unique configuration provides baboons with spacious areas designed to mimic habitats in the wild, including a 40-foot vertical climbing and play area.

Hamadryas baboons are native to the Ethiopian highlands in northeastern Africa. Large troops form when the baboons gather at sleeping spots for better protection at night. The troop breaks into smaller groups called bands when it leaves the spot to forage and travel.

Hamadryas baboons can live up to 20 years in the wild and up to 31 years under human care. Males weigh 40 to 45 pounds and females 20 to 25 pounds. Hamadryas baboons are listed as a species of least concern on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species.