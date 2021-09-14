 Skip to main content
Gladys Shipman, first woman to serve as Greensboro's NAACP president, dies
Gladys Shipman, first woman to serve as Greensboro's NAACP president, dies

GREENSBORO — Mourners gathered on Facebook for businesswoman Gladys Shipman, the first woman to lead the Greensboro NAACP, who died Monday. She was 76.

"What a beautiful difference one single life made!" Sheila Trapp wrote in response to a Facebook post Monday by Shipman's daughter, Portia.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete.

"What an incredible legacy," N.C. Rep. Pricey Harrison of Greensboro added to the thread of folks sending their thoughts to the family.

Gladys Faulk Shipman, president and CEO of Shipman Family Care Home Care Services, was also the first woman to serve as vice president of the Greensboro branch of the NAACP.

A life member with the Lady Sertoma Club and the NAACP, Shipman helped organize the first annual Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast and parade. During election years she helped promote the Underground Railroad, a transportation service to the polls.

Others continued mourning her Tuesday.

"She took me under her wing," said former state NAACP President Skip Alston, chairman of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, of his joining the local NAACP in the 1980s.

Alston mentioned Shipman giving a second chance to people coming out of prison, by helping them find jobs — or giving them one. She often took homeless people off the street and helped them find housing. Shipman also served as his campaign manager over the years.

"She was a giver," Alston said, "and that will be her legacy."

Contact Nancy McLaughlin at 336-373-7049 and follow @nmclaughlinNR on Twitter.

