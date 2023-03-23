GREENSBORO — Investigators are still trying to determine what caused a fire last week that killed two children and critically wounded the mother of one of them.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is continuing to conduct interviews with firefighters who responded to the blaze last Thursday in the 1800 block of Glenside Drive, Greensboro Deputy Fire Chief Dwayne Church said Wednesday.

When firefighters arrived to the home that morning, there was already heavy smoke and flames. A woman outside was able to direct firefighters to where the two children should be inside the home.

Firefighters were able to remove the children from the fire and place them in the care of EMS, which pronounced both dead at the scene, according to Church. The department is still working to verify the children’s ages, he said.

As of Wednesday, the department was not releasing the names of the children or of the injured woman, who Church said is in critical but stable condition and is being treated for burns.

Church said nine people had resided in the home before the fire, which caused an estimated $70,000 in damages to the structure and approximately $18,000 to its contents. Two dogs also died inside the home.

The Greensboro Police Department is working with the fire department as an investigation is conducted into the children’s deaths, police spokeswoman Josie Cambareri said.

On Wednesday, the fire department’s Peer Support Team planned to meet that evening with those who responded to the call.

“We’re really concerned about the mental health of our firefighters,” said Church, who had described the children’s deaths as “devastating.”

Church said this tragedy comes just months after another fire claimed the lives of a 4-year-old boy and his 1-year-old twin brothers in December. Their mother, who is accused of leaving the children alone at their Grimsley Street home, is charged with three felony counts of negligent child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury in connection with the fire.

Some firefighters also still harbor horrific memories of responding to a Summit Avenue apartment fire in which five refugee children died in May 2018, Church said. The children’s ages ranged from 18 months to 8 years old. “It’s hard for anyone,” he said, “especially if you’re a father or a mother.”