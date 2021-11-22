Gobble, gobble! Check out which restaurants are open Thanksgiving Day in Guilford County

Not cooking on Thanksgiving and need a place to eat on the holiday? These restaurants plan to be open:

Golden Corral restaurants in the Triad will be open. The Greensboro location will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. www.goldencorral.com

K&W Cafeteria restaurants in the Triad will be open. The Greensboro locations at 3710 S. Holden Road and 3200 Northline Ave. and are both open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. www.kwcafeterias.com

Moose Cafe at 2914 Sandy Ridge Road in Colfax (Piedmont Triad Farmers Market) will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. www.eatatthemoosecafe.com/thanksgiving-dining

Cracker Barrel restaurants are open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and serving a traditional Thanksgiving meal beginning at 11 a.m. The restaurants offer an online wait list at www.crackerbarrel.com/Explore/Thanksgiving. Greensboro locations are at 3701 Elmsley Court and 4402 Landview Drive.