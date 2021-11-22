 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gobble, gobble! Check out which restaurants are open Thanksgiving Day in Guilford County
0 Comments
alert top story

Gobble, gobble! Check out which restaurants are open Thanksgiving Day in Guilford County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Not cooking on Thanksgiving and need a place to eat on the holiday? These restaurants plan to be open:

Golden Corral restaurants in the Triad will be open. The Greensboro location will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. www.goldencorral.com

K&W Cafeteria restaurants in the Triad will be open. The Greensboro locations at 3710 S. Holden Road and 3200 Northline Ave. and are both open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. www.kwcafeterias.com

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Moose Cafe at 2914 Sandy Ridge Road in Colfax (Piedmont Triad Farmers Market) will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. www.eatatthemoosecafe.com/thanksgiving-dining

Cracker Barrel restaurants are open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and serving a traditional Thanksgiving meal beginning at 11 a.m. The restaurants offer an online wait list at www.crackerbarrel.com/Explore/Thanksgiving. Greensboro locations are at 3701 Elmsley Court and 4402 Landview Drive.

Green Valley Grill at 622 Green Valley Road is open from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. (breakfast only) and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for dinner. Reservations: www.greenvalleygrill.com/holiday-dining

Lucky 32 at 1421 Westover Terrace is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Reservations: www.lucky32.com/holiday-menu

Printworks Bistro at 622 Green Valley Road is open from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. (breakfast only) and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for dinner. Reservations: www.greenvalleygrill.com/holiday-dining

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

First Lady receives the official WH Christmas tree

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert