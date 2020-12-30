Going to a New Year's Eve party in N.C.? This tool lets you calculate the COVID-19 risk

There might be plenty to celebrate on New Year's Eve — finally, an end to 2020 — but reveling with family and friends carries risk during the coronavirus pandemic.

An online tool developed by the Georgia Institute of Technology helps calculate the chance that someone attending an event is infected with COVID-19, whether it's a gathering of 10 people or a party of 500.

So what's the risk in North Carolina?

It depends on where you live and the size of the event.

For example, there's a 20% chance that at least one person attending a Guilford County gathering of 10 people has the virus. That increases to 67% if the gathering size grows to 50 people.

Of counties surrounding Guilford, Davidson County has the highest risk level. There's a 29% chance in Davidson that someone has the virus in a 10-person gathering and an 82% chance in a 50-person gathering.

Those risks rise as more people are added to a guest list. For example, there's a 92% chance of someone having the coronavirus at a 100-person gathering in Guilford County and a 96% chance of that happening in Davidson County.

Here are some other highlights:

