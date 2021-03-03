Going to the mall? At Four Seasons, those under 18 will need to be with an adult on weekends starting Friday

GREENSBORO — Young people will have to be accompanied by an adult while at Fours Seasons Town Centre on weekends after recent "disruptions" by unsupervised youth, mall officials said.

Under the "Parental Guidance Required" program that starts Friday, anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or supervising adult who is at least 21 years old after 4 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, according to a news release from Brookfield Properties, Four Seasons Town Centre's leasing team.

The program will be enforced throughout the entire shopping center property, including the parking lot and outdoor sidewalks.

The decision comes after recent "disruptions by unsupervised youth on weekends," according to Rachel Willie, a public relations specialist with Brookfield Properties.

The change comes the weekend before the mall becomes the site of a federally supported mass vaccination clinic expected to give up to 3,000 COVID-19 vaccines per day.

Willie said the curfew had nothing to do with the mall's role as a mass vaccination site.

It's the first time Four Seasons Town Centre has implemented a curfew program, Willie said.