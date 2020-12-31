Gone fishin'

Calling all trout lovers. The new year will start off with a fully stocked pond at Lake Higgins Park.

Workers on Thursday added about 900 rainbow trout to the Taylor Turner Hatchery Pond at 4235 Hamburg Mill Road, which is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays in the winter. It is closed on New Year's Day.

The pond is stocked November through February. Fishing has been pretty popular lately, according to city officials.

"All our parks and lakes have seen an uptick in activity throughout the pandemic," city spokesperson Amanda Lehmert said in an email, noting that Thursday's restocking of trout at Lake Higgins Park is the third since mid-November.

Interested in fishing? Anglers 16 years old and older must have a valid North Carolina fishing license, which can be bought at the marina. The fee is $2 to fish and $4 per pound of fish caught. A trout stamp is not required. Fish cannot be released back into the pond once caught.

"You do have to keep what you catch," said Derek Dunn, an activities specialist with Greensboro Parks and Recreation, who said the parks have been very popular this year.

"It may be due to COVID and folks just want to get out of the house and enjoy," he said.

For more information, call the marina at 336-373-3739 or visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/lakes.