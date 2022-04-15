 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Good Friday and Easter holiday closings

Rockingham Generic Easter Eggs

Federal offices: Open today.

State offices: Closed today.

Greensboro city offices: Closed today.

High Point city offices: Closed today.

County offices: Closed today.

Schools: Closed through April 22.

Greensboro Transit: GTA will operate on a Saturday schedule with hourly service from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. today. HEAT will run on a weekend schedule with no service on routes 73 or 75. Access GSO will also run on a Saturday schedule.

High Point Transit: Access and Hi Tran are closed today.

GARBAGE COLLECTION

Greensboro: No collection today. Thursday collection was Wednesday and Friday’s collection was Thursday.

High Point: Collection this week took place Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

