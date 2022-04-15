Good Friday and Easter holiday closings

Federal offices: Open today.
State offices: Closed today.
Greensboro city offices: Closed today.
High Point city offices: Closed today.
County offices: Closed today.
Schools: Closed through April 22.
Greensboro Transit: GTA will operate on a Saturday schedule with hourly service from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. today. HEAT will run on a weekend schedule with no service on routes 73 or 75. Access GSO will also run on a Saturday schedule.
High Point Transit: Access and Hi Tran are closed today.
GARBAGE COLLECTION
Greensboro: No collection today. Thursday collection was Wednesday and Friday’s collection was Thursday.
High Point: Collection this week took place Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.