The City of Greensboro and Guilford County will be observing Good Friday as a holiday.

City and county offices will be closed on Friday.

In Greensboro, no garbage or recycling collections will take place on Friday. Friday’s collections will happen Thursday, and Thursday’s collections took place Wednesday. All other collections remain the same.

The White Street Landfill and Solid Waste Transfer Station are both closed Friday.

The Greensboro Public Libraries and Greensboro History Museum are both closed Friday and Sunday. The Greensboro Cultural Center is closed Friday through Sunday.

On Friday, the Greensboro Transit Agency will run a Saturday schedule with hourly frequency. Route 11 will not serve the GTCC campus and there will be no service on Routes 73 or 75. Access GSO will also run on a Saturday schedule.

The following will be closed Friday through Sunday: Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department Administrative Offices, recreation centers, AIR, Greensboro Youth Council, Smith and Trotter Active Adult Centers, Xperience @ Caldcleugh, and the Simkins Indoor Sports Pavilion.

City parks, gardens, lakes, trails, cemeteries, Greensboro Sportsplex and Gillespie Golf Course will be open to the public on their normal operating schedules.

Emergency services will remain available for water and sewer needs 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Water customers can call 336-373-2489 (CITY) to report water or sewer problems. After placing the call, please follow the prompts to connect to the Water Resources dispatcher.