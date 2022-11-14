Good Stuff

I am a member of Raleigh's Crossroad United Methodist Church. Our pastor is Pastor Tamara Ingram, who is also pastor for Bass Chapel United Methodist Church.

Every Sunday we read the vision for the United Methodist Church. In doing so, we are not doing what the United Methodist Church wants us to say, or treat everyone as you want them to (be treated). In doing so, some say we have forgotten to say, "Thank you." My husband Daniel works at the church whatever you ask him to do.

At our church my husband Daniel, his brothers Woodrow, Robert and Alonzo do whatever needs done.

I sometimes ask why and he says to me that growing up in the small town of Guilford's Black population that is what we do. You may have stopped for the traffic light and seen maybe only one but sometimes all four (brothers) doing whatever needs to be done. These brothers Woodrow, Robert, Daniel and Alonzo are cutting grass, weed eating, pressure washing the church or cleaning the sidewalk that is used when you are walking to our facility. Somewhere we forgot to say, "Thank you." I feel this is one of the easy things to do. If you see one of them or all four brothers working outside of the sanctuary, ask them, "Can I get you a water bottle?" or just some conversation they would appreciate. Say "thank you."

I recently had a hospital visit and one thing that stood out for me was a doctor named Dr. Wallace at Kernersville Medical Center to be such an asset. Not only was she a great doctor to me; "Thank you," Dr. Wallace.

To the food workers, to the cleaning of our rooms. "Thank you."

To my primary care doctor, Dr. Kip Carrington, to the nurse Stephanie and Patria, "Thank you." To Crossroad Pharmacy at Oak Ridge and owner April, "Thank you."

To the AMEN men who know what is going on at curb market on Highway 68 and 158, "Thank you."

Florence Dee Webster

Stokesdale