Good Stuff

Recently I was walking my dog in the arboretum. When I left to head home, I crossed the street which leads to the on-ramp of West Wendover Avenue. As I crossed, I was hit by a turning car and was pushed backwards, landing on the street hitting my hip, elbow, and head. I lost hold of my dog's leash and scrambled to stand up again. Someone caught the dog's leash and asked if I needed help. This was Mr. and Mrs. Randy Garrett. They gave me some towels to put on the bleeding areas of my head and elbow and then offered to drive me to the hospital or to home. They drove me and my dog home and encouraged me to go to the hospital to have the bleeding from my head and elbow evaluated. I got my dog settled at home and then had a neighbor drive me to the emergency room at Wesley Long. I did not get their phone number or address, but I am truly grateful for their help as Good Samaritans.