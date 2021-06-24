Good to the last drop: Nationwide shortage leads to more Greensboro blood drives

GREENSBORO — A national shortage of donated blood is yet another byproduct of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The scope of that shortage has far-reaching effects, in small cities and large — including Greensboro.

“Today, there is a great hospital demand for blood,” said Don Wright, an account representative within the donor recruitment department of the American Red Cross.

The shortage is largely a result of patients who deferred care during the pandemic and are showing up at hospitals with advanced maladies.

And even without a pandemic, people often donate less blood in the summertime.

“We normally see a blood shortage with school being out and less students giving blood,” said Ashley Gantt, an area booking manager with the American Red Cross.

And that’s during a normal year. This year is anything but normal.

The number of traumas and emergency room visits is “atypically” high this year, according to the American Red Cross. Teams have been distributing more blood than expected over the past three months to meet demand.

The shortage is cause for more donation events. A lot more.