Goodwill Industries of Central N.C. Inc. said Thursday it is proceeding on plans to build another retail and donation center in Greensboro that it projects opening in early 2024.

In June 2020, the nonprofit paid $1.21 million to purchase a 6.68-acre property at 5835 W. Gate City Blvd., according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing.

Goodwill said it will break ground at 10 a.m. June 8 on what will be a 12,576-square-foot building. It will be the Central Goodwill's 26th store.

“We have wanted to build in this area for the past five to eight years, as it’s an area that we do not presently serve,” Celeste MacMurdo, executive vice president of operations with the nonprofit, said in a statement.

“After three years, we’re able to start developing this land and serving this community.”

The store will have 20 full- and part-time employees, as well as volunteers.

Goodwill said its current location at 3739 W. Gate City Blvd. will remain in full operation during and after construction and opening.

“Increasing our reach not only provides great shopping opportunities for our community, but also allows more individuals to donate their unwanted items and keep them out of local landfills,” says Teresa Smith East, vice president of marketing for the nonprofit.

“The more people donate and shop, the more items stay out of landfills, and ultimately the more people we can serve through our programs. It’s truly a win-win-win.”